Burntwood will look to keep up the pressure on the front-runners as they return to action this weekend.

The CCE Sportsway side joined many other clubs who saw games frozen off last weekend so will be hoping for better weather this afternoon (9th December).

They will welcome a Newcastle side who currently sit fourth in the table, just a place and four points above Burntwood.

Kick-off for their last home game of 2023 is at 2.15pm.