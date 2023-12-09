A Burntwood school is hosting a Christmas market in aid of charity.

Chase Terrace Academy will support the Teenage Cancer Trust when it holds the event on Wednesday (13th December).

There will be craft and gift stalls, live music and refreshments on offer, as well as appearances by Santa and The Grinch.

The event will also see performances by local primary schools, Fusion Dance School and FA School of Dance and Acrobatics.

Headteacher Nicola Mason said:

“Our Christmas market is more than an event – it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. “We’re thrilled to be able to support a cause that is so important to our school and local community, the Teenage Cancer Trust.” Nicola Mason

The school is appealing for on local businesses to contribute raffle prizes and tombola donations to support the fundraising efforts. Anyone who can offer support can email [email protected].