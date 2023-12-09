A council chief says money from new developments across Lichfield and Burntwood are “making a real difference” to local communities.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and Section 106 funding sees money set aside to help offset the impact of constructions schemes in the local area.

Lichfield District Council’s Infrastructure Funding Statement reveals how more than £716,000 was generated from CIL payments for new developments in the 2022-23 period, taking the total to more than £3.8million since 2016.

Meanwhile, Section 106 income reached almost £1million.

Among the money spent from that pot includes more than £42,000 on the controversial project to pedestrianise the city centre and almost £20,000 for new signage to help motorists find parking spaces in Lichfield.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, Cllr Alex Farrell, said:

“Developers provide substantial contributions each year in the form of CIL and Section 106 contributions. “By funding infrastructure projects, they are making a real difference to our communities in a variety of ways.” Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council

Of the money generated from CIL in recent years, Lichfield District Council said £1.45million had been earmarked for lesiure facilities including an aqua park, a 3G sports pitch, a climbing wall and soft play provision.

Parish and town councils have also received more than £179,000 in CIL funding for local projects including the Jubilee Garden in Alrewas, a new bus shelter at Boley Park Community Centre and a new toilet block at Chasetown FC.

Other projects to benefit from the Section 106 money include a new sports pitch in Fradley thanks to a payment for a development at Halifax Avenue, while Burntwood Leisure Centre’s new play area was also paid for from local schemes.