Two Lichfield schools will be given some festive cheer after being chosen to receive a free Christmas tree.

Saxon Hill Academy and Streethay Primary School were selected as part of a campaign run by Shenstone’s Dobbies garden centre.

They will each receive a free Normann Fir tree to take pride of place over the festive season.

Chloë Bell, from Dobbies, said:

“Christmas marks a magical moment in our childhoods and we’re thrilled to be bringing some festive cheer to young members in our communities this year.” Chloë Bell

The scheme was run in partnership with Needlefresh. Managing director George Hood said:

“Our sustainable Nordmann Fir Christmas trees make a wonderful centrepiece to festive celebrations and we’re excited to see how the kids bring this classic tree to life.” George Hood