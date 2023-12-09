The headteacher of a Lichfield school says she is “delighted” after council chiefs confirmed overnight provision for pupils with special educational needs would continue for two more years.

There had been fears that Saxon Hill Academy’s Sleepover Club, which sees youngsters stay at the school in specialist accommodation once a week, would be axed after the authority announced a review of the cost of delivering such services at five schools across the county.

But Staffordshire County Council has now confirmed it is recommending continuing with the overnight provision at five sites – including Saxon Hill Academy – until July 2026.

Melanie Newbury, headteacher at the Lichfield school, said:

“We are delighted that Cllr Jonathan Price [cabinet member for education and SEND] is recommending continued funding. “At Saxon Hill, children with the most complex medical needs can learn to socialise outside their family and gain independence skills to help them to be included and contribute to their community. “To let such specialist provision disappear would have been a travesty and hopefully Staffordshire County Council are beginning to see that now that their residential provision review has taken place. “It is thanks to the wonderful children, families and staff at Saxon Hill for expressing the absolute necessity that Sleepover Club continues to provide this irreplaceable service. “We are keen to work with the local authority to enable more eligible children with complex medical needs to come along to Saxon Hill’s Sleepover Club which has recently been rated outstanding by Ofsted for the 15th consecutive time.” Melanie Newbury

Cllr Price said it was right that the non-statutory service was reviewed due to the £1.8million it costs to deliver each year.

“When we approached parents, carers and the schools about this, we said we did so with an open mind and that we wanted them to engage with us and tell us how and why they valued the service. “We received a great deal of feedback and I thank everyone involved for their time, energy and enthusiasm and that’s why I wanted them to know as soon as possible that I will be recommending to colleagues that the contract be extended.” Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Paul Ray, who represents the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, said he was pleased to see the right decision made by county council chiefs.

“I have been delighted to have supported this campaign to save the Sleepover Club and so I am thrilled for the school, parents and carers and of course the youngsters that this decision has been made. “The campaign was all about this residential provision and so the decision to maintain the funding is certainly the right conclusion to this campaign.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council