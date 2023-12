Lichfield City will hope it’s third time lucky in the FA Vase after their tie at Highgate United was called off for a second time.

A waterlogged pitch today (9th December) saw the game postponed.

It follows a frozen pitch seeing the third round tie called off last weekend.

The fixture will now be played next Saturday (December 16th), with the game reversed meaning the action will be at Lichfield’s Trade Tyre Community Stadium.