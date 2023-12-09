Two organisations are partnering to support youngsters helped by refuges and local charities.

The Lichfield Garrick Arts Charity and Nurture Community CIC are teaming up to collect gifts for children.

The initiative is being backed by The Buddy Bag Foundation, which aims to help children who find themselves in emergency care after escaping violent situations at home by providing a backpack containing essential items.

People are invited to support the initiative by dropping off a wrapped gift at the Lichfield Garrick’s box office until 14th December.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“Every donation, no matter how big or small, embodies the true spirit of the holiday season – the spirit of giving, caring, and gratitude. “It’s a heartwarming experience that is sure to fill your heart with that warm, fuzzy feeling that comes from making a difference in a child’s life.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Each gift should be labelled with the intended gender and age range if applicable to allow it to be allocated appropriately to a child.