Two new dogs and their handlers will soon be pounding the beat with Staffordshire Police.

PC Luke Nixon and his two-year-old dog Maddie celebrated their graduation alongside PC Leah Smith and one-year-old Bones this week.

Following an intensive 13-week course, the two German Shepherds are now trained in the tracking and searching of suspects and missing persons, in property recovery and in apprehending suspects.



Luke, who celebrates nine years of service next month, said:

“I was inspired to join the dogs unit after seeing the work that they do and wanting to be involved in that side of the job. “Dog training is not a one-solution-fits-all situation – it may be that you have to try different things in order to get the desired behaviour or response from your dog and it may take a few attempts to get things right. “That’s why I found it so rewarding, because Maddie and I have grown together as a pair and I’ve been able to see that bond between us develop over the 13-week period. “It is the best course I have ever done.” PC Luke Nixon

Leah, who joined Staffordshire Police in 2019, added:

“To be a dog handler has honestly been my dream since I was a little girl. “I joined the police in order to look back on a career that I enjoyed, and how better to do that than by working with a such a wonderful dog? “The course is challenging and tiring, but is also, without question, the best experience I have had since joining the police. “It’s a constant learning process that requires determination and resilience, but it’s all worth it for that feeling you get when everything begins to click into place. “It was, honestly, just fantastic and so much fun.” PC Leah Smith