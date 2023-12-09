People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to give their views on how much they are prepared to pay for policing and fire services through their council tax.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams has launched the consultation ahead of a final decision on the budget for both emergency services.

A portion of the council tax bill is allocated to funding Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Commissioner Adams said:

“It is my duty to secure effective and efficient police and fire and rescue services that ensure community needs are met, while commissioning services to prevent crime, reduce anti-social behaviour and support victims. “Last year’s cost of living rise hit residents hard so I decided to set council tax increases below the maximum allowed by government and below inflation. Even so, people provided an additional £6million for their local police and £1.9million for fire and rescue and this has made a difference. “This year, many people have seen their pay, benefit or pension increase but balancing household budgets is still challenging. I aim to keep council tax as low as possible and will only ask for more in order to maintain or improve the police and fire service. “While both have sound finances, the future is uncertain with energy costs remaining high, international instability and the cost of servicing our national debt following the pandemic likely to restrict central government grants. “Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service will continue to make savings and increase productivity but to secure their future, to keep improving service levels and provide the security we expect, it will require investment. “So, I would welcome thoughts on how much people are willing to contribute to support our police and fire and rescue services? Every penny contributed helps to keep Staffordshire safe.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

The budget is being set ahead of the Staffordshire Commissioner elections due to take place in May.

The survey on the council tax precept can be filled in online and runs until 4th January.