Children and staff at a Lichfield nursery have filled a time capsule to celebrate a special milestone.

Busy Bees, on Birmingham Road, hosted a ceremony with the company’s international colleagues to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Bosses from all over the world joined co-founder Marg Randles, global chief operating officer Cheryl Creaser and centre director Kelly Allington for a tour of the nursery and burial of its time capsule – filled with memorabilia such as a uniform from the very first Busy Bees nursery in Lichfield – to mark the significant occasion.

Other items include newsletters, fee sheets and pictures covering the past four decades.

Since beginning in Lichfield, Busy Bees has grown to operate almost 1,000 nurseries across the world in locations including the USA, Malaysia, Australia and Italy.

Marg Randles said:

“We were delighted to welcome our international colleagues to our new Lichfield nursery, not only to showcase one of our newest purpose-built nurseries but also to celebrate our 40th anniversary, heritage and aspirations for the future. “It only felt right to bury the time capsule at Busy Bees Lichfield, the city where we began all those years ago. “I am very proud to have been part of the Busy Bees story and to know that in 2023 we remain committed to put every child at the heart of what we do. I know that Busy Bees will grow, providing greater opportunity and experiences for children across the world.” Marg Randles

Kelly Allington said:

“It was a privilege to host this commemorative time capsule event at our nursery alongside our colleagues from across the globe. “We’re so proud to play an important part in Busy Bees’ heritage and more importantly its exciting future. “Our children and staff loved meeting our special visitors and learning all about Busy Bees’ history. During the day, children enjoyed creating their own time capsule and gaining an understanding of this meaningful event.” Kelly Allington