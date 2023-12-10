Councillors have been told that the “right level” of food and beverage outlets are signing up for a new Lichfield city centre development.

Plans to convert the former Debenhams building into a cinema will also see the creation of new food and beverage outlets.

A report to Lichfield District Council’s cabinet this week said that all but one of the units had already been pre-let by their partner in the development, Evolve Estates.

Cllr Mike Wilcox told the meeting that that there needed to be a focus on the type of outlets that would operate alongside the cinema, including one which will feature a rooftop terrace area on the Three Spires shopping centre building.

He said:

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this – it’s one part of a larger jigsaw. “We have to make sure we get the right food and beverage outlets who will draw attention and attraction to the cinema and vice versa. “It is the first step in doing something that the district can be extremely proud of in bringing this to the city and everything that will flow from it.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Andy Smith, cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects, said he was confident in the types of food and drink outlets that were set to come to the city as part of the cinema development.

“From what I’ve seen, I’ve got full confidence in Evolve Estartes in terms of the selection of the outlets – the right level of outlets are signing up.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Cabinet were discussing plans to agree a buyout clause in the deal with Evolve Estates which would see the council buy out the share of their partner in the project within two years for between £3.5million and £3.9million.

The agreement was described as a final hurdle in the cinema development, which has already seen the local authority commit to £5.7million to the costs before the additional buyout fee.

A final decision on whether to approve the additional clause will be made a meeting of Lichfield District Council on Tuesday (12th December).