People are being asked to give their views on a proposed new care home in Burntwood.

Urban Village Group and Bracebridge Care Group are expecting to submit a revised planning application early next year for the land at the former Bridge Cross Garage.

The new proposals will feature a 72 bed care home and six lodges to provide dementia support.

In a letter to local residents outlining the plans, the two companies said:

“The aim of the revised scheme is to provide a much-needed, high quality dementia care home with a community hub. “The requirement for more acute care accommodation has allowed the applicant to reconfigure the layouts significantly to that submitted previously. This has led to larger bedrooms and ensuites. “However, this has also led to the proposed community hub being relocated from the previous easterly corner to the westerly corner in a way that links with the internal community facilities for the residents, the proposed cinema room, lounge dining room. “The applicant is still committed to the community café hub, and this will also provide external access to any improved external seating area in front of the property and at street level which will act to animate this area in the spring and summer months which will add to the vibrancy of Cannock Road.”

The development will feature seven communal lounge and dining areas across the three floors.

People can given their views via an online survey.

There will also be an in-person consultation event at Emmanuel New Life Church on Cannock Road from 4pm to 6pm on Wednesday (13th December).

A spokesperson said:

“Members of the design team, along with Bracebridge Care Group, will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.”