Thousands of children from low-income families across Staffordshire will be able to benefit from free food and activities this winter.

The Staffordshire’s Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme is open to around 23,000 youngsters in the county aged between five and 16 who receive benefits-related free school meals.

The session will be delivered by over 80 individual clubs across the county.

Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said:

“With the rising cost of living putting additional pressures on parents, this programme will be a lifeline to many local families over the Christmas holidays. “Children will have the chance to enjoy up to four fun activities – including dancing, acting, sports and art – and have access to a nutritious meal. “Since we launched the scheme in 2021, it has made leaps and bounds with over 187,000 places given to children in total so far. “This is in addition to a further 12,000 places available this winter to help keep children active and well-fed during the school break. I would urge parents to take up this opportunity.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

HAF activities will run from 2nd to 5th January. Eligible children can have up to four free places on the winter programme. They will receive a registration code from their school.

Parents and carers can register and sign up for sessions by visiting www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.