Time is running out for people to give their views on Lichfield District Council’s forthcoming budget.

The local authority is asking people to complete an online survey where they can see the impact altering funding for one service can have on others.

The council is seeking views on how it should best spend more than £13million during the 2024-25 period.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Councils across the country are battling rising prices and increasing demands on services – we need to make informed decisions about where to focus our spending. “Last year more than 1,000 residents shared their thoughts and ideas which was vital in helping us shape future spending. “We want to do the same this year so please complete our survey and let us know your priorities for spending in Lichfield District.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The survey closes on Tuesday (12th December). To take part click here.