Bosses at the M6 Toll say a £20million package of improvements will mark the 20th anniversary of the road opening.

More than 300 million vehicles have used the route, which aims to ease congestion on the M6 in the Midlands, since it was launched in 2003.

The new upgrades will include enhanced automatic number plate recognition systems, contactless card readers that accept smartphones and improvements to account management which bosses say will help drivers stay on the move.

Michael Whelan, general manager of the M6 Toll, said:

“Thank you to our customers, partners, and dedicated team members who have played pivotal roles in our journey over the past 20 years. “As a commercial organisaton, we receive no subsidy from the government, so all investment comes direct from the private sector, while toll income is used to maintain and operate the road to a world- class level.” Michael Whelan

The anniversary has also seen the M6 Toll launch a new brand identity after being integrated into the Aleatica group earlier this year.