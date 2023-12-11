Burntwood went so close to taking the win in the final minute against Newcastle but were forced to settle for a losing bonus point.

The playing conditions were difficult with a soaked pitch and a strong wind blowing from posts to posts.

Josh Canning’s side played with the blustery advantage in the first half and set about building a lead by the break.

Both teams enjoyed early possession but each ended in penalties against. However, Burntwood gained some momentum and Canning was unlucky to be denied a try for a double movement in the 18th minute.

Newcastle cleared that danger, but remained in their own 22 due to a crooked line out throw – understandable given the conditions. Multi-phased possession tested the visitors’ defence before Ben Holt dummied his way through a gap and stretched over the line for the game’s opening score to which Brett Taylor added the conversion.

Newcastle came back strongly at the restart and although Pat Bayliss stole line out ball to end one threat, when his side tried to run the ball out of their own 22 they were penalised and the kick at goal was successful.

In a hectic ten minute period up to the break, with both sides winning turnover ball, Burntwood finally scored their second try. Hal Gozukucuk’s drive off the base of a five metre scrum was well supported and Luke Rookyard touched down and Taylor converted for 14-3.

Turning to face the elements, The CCE Sportsway side gifted a converted try to the visitors just two minutes after the restart. They tried to run out of their own 22 but a fumble was quickly seized on for the outside half to score and convert from wide out.

Five minutes later and the visitors were in again. Their left winger ran a clearance kick back leading to a forward bursting off the back of a ruck to score from five metres. The conversion turned out to be the last points of the game in the 47th minute for 14-17.

It took sound defence from Burntwood to prevent further damage and for the next 20 minutes they gradually worked their way upfield to give themselves hope.

With just three minutes left, Taylor made a clean break near halfway and was then obstructed chasing his kick ahead. This set up a series of five metre scrums as the clock ticked down. For the first time in the afternoon, the Burntwood pack shunted their opponents over their own line but somehow failed to ground the ball cleanly,

They had a second chance due to a penalty award and when the Newcastle pack crumbled another penalty was awarded. With a penalty try looming, the visitors replaced a prop forward and they forced the drive sideways. Gozukucuk’s pick and drive from an awkward position was bottled up and Newcastle, to their relief, were able to clear and welcome the final whistle.

Burntwood 2nds travelled to play Linley and Kidsgrove and returned with a morale-boosting 21-5 win.

In a game also played in difficult conditions, the visitors had to defend for much of the first half but they also took the lead when Alan Mapp broke away from the home ten metre line to run in unopposed. Skipper Craig Seedhouse added the conversion.

Linley replied with a try before the break when the Burntwood defence finally ran out of numbers.

The visitors dominated possession in the second period and went further ahead following good approach play by Alex Rich, Dan Black and Josh Squire which was finished off by Ed Turton in the corner. Seedhouse converted.

Linley hit back but Sam Hull won vital turnover ball which allowed Seedhouse to not only pin the hosts back in their own 22 but for the skipper himself to jink his way inside for a try and conversion after good driving play by the forwards.

Burntwood play their final league games before the Christmas break this weekend with the 1sts away to Spartans and the 2nds welcoming Newcastle 3rds to the CCE Sportsway.