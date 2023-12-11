The Lichfield Garrick will welcome comedy Jo Caulfield to the city stage next year.

Her Here Comes Trouble stand-up show will be performed on 17th May.

Jo has been a familiar face on TV thanks to appearances on the likes of

Mock The Week, Have I Got News For You, The John Bishop Show, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, The Royal Variety Performance and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

A spokesperson said:

“Here Comes Trouble is 90 minutes of razor-sharp observations and scandalous one-liners, as Jo gets her claws into everything – and everyone – that annoys her. “From stories about arguing with strangers on trains to dealing with over-enthusiastic supermarket staff, and trying to recapture the magic in a long-term relationship to ‘helping’ organise her newly divorced friend’s dating life, this is pure stand-up delivered with nothing more than a microphone and a bad attitude.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £19. Booking details are available on the Lichfield Garrick website.