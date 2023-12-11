Health chiefs say extra GP appointments are being made available across Staffordshire this winter.

Around 5,000 additional slots are being offered up across the county each week.

Paul Edmondson-Jones, Chief Medical Director for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“The key message is that general practice is very much open for business and is putting on additional appointments to support people this winter. “If you’ve tried over-the-counter medicines and are not seeing an improvement then your local GP practice is there to help.” Paul Edmondson-Jones

Patients are also reminded that many minor ailments which are typical at this time of year can be easily treated at home or dealt with by community pharmacies.