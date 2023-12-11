A makers market will return to a Lichfield city centre venue this week.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the event between 10am and 3pm on Saturday (16th December).

Items including hand-made greetings cards, artworks, ceramics, jewellery, textiles and scented candles will be on offer.

Julia Baden, from The Hub’s Little Shop, said:

“We’re featuring some great local crafters and artists, which makes it the perfect place to find those special gifts. “We will have some unique items on offer that are made and created with love and care and are only available at this time of year. “Shopping with us supports local businesses as well as the community activities at The Hub.” Julia Baden

Admission to the market is free.