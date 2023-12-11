Councillors will discuss whether to seek accreditation for the quality of the night time economy in Lichfield.

A meeting of Lichfield City Council will discuss the proposals to apply for Purple Flag status.

At present, no town or city in Staffordshire holds the status, with Derby and Ashby-de-la-Zouch the closest places to achieve the status.

A report to a meeting of the city council said:

“Similar to the blue flag for beaches and the green flag for parks, the purple flag demonstrates that a city or town centre has achieved excellence in managing its evening and night time economy. “Purple Flag is focused on offering a diverse night-time economy, including cultural and arts activities and events that draw in a cross-section of different people. “Both Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council are currently exploring whether there is support from partners to seek a Purple Flag for Lichfield city. “A working group has been created and representatives are sought from as many organisations as possible, all with the shared aim of improving the evening and night-time economy.” Lichfield City Council report

The potential for Purple Flag accreditation will be debated at a meeting of the city council this evening (11th December).