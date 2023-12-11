A Lichfield health club has unveiled more details about a £5.1million upgrade programme.

David Lloyd Lichfield will create a new spa within a newly built area of the club, as well as carrying out a full refurbishment of the existing facilities such as the swimming pools and studios.

New family changing rooms will also be created as part of the upgrade programme.

An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa An artist’s impression of the new David Lloyd Lichfield spa

General manager Andrew Lightbown said:

“Set within a newly built area of the club, our new Spa Retreat is a world away from anywhere, with extensive state-of-the-art facilities. “Heat, cool, and relax are the three guiding principles of the expertly designed spa journey, designed to boost overall wellness and help people to relax, unwind, and escape. “The new-look spa includes a large hydro pool, plunge pool, Finnish sauna, crystal steam room, fire and ice room, salt sauna, heated beds and a feature shower. “The club has also expanded its spa garden which includes a new outdoor hydro-pool, outdoor sauna, and a relaxation area. “The Spa Retreat has all you will need to unwind, relax and take your mind and body to a more serene environment.” Andrew Lightbown

The work, which will begin early next year, will be carried out in phases to allow the club to remain open throughout the upgrade programme.