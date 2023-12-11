Plans to install a new toilet facility at a Lichfield museum are set to be scrapped due to spiralling costs.

The Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum had hoped to install a new pod for around £20,000

But a report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council this evening (11th December) from the Johnson Birthplace Advisory Committee said the quote, which was obtained in 2022, had now risen significantly.

Current estimates would see the work cost between £36,000 and £60,000.

The report said:

“The committee agreed that the significant increase in costs made the project non-viable, choosing instead to focus on improving existing facilities to provide ad-hoc or emergency use, notably for out of hours hires.” Lichfield City Council report

The new proposals will see £5,000 spent on improving an existing staff toilet.

“The committee agreed that this was a reasonable alternative given the cost of the toilet pod.” Lichfield City Council report