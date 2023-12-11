Time is running out for people to buy tickets for a raffle supporting a lifesaving service.

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s Christmas draw will give people the chance to scoop a £3,000 top prize.

Cash prizes of £500, £50 and £26 are also up for grabs.

Tickets cost £1 and will be on sale until 19th December, with the draw taking place on 19th December.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“More than 4,000 of our much-valued supporters have already entered our Christmas Raffle, helping to make future missions possible – we are so grateful to each and every person who has taken part already. “By playing our raffle this year, you will be continuing to support our vital service’s daily operations, helping to keep families together this Christmas while also being in with the chance to win an outstanding cash prize.” Emma Wood, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

To buy tickets, visit raffleplayer.com/midlandsairambulance.