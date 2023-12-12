Plans to remove a public footpath in Burntwood are to be discussed by councillors.

The future of the route, linking Cannock Road and Cobbett Road, will be debated by members of Lichfield District Council’s regulatory and licensing committee on Wednesday (13th December).

A report said the path had been “overgrown and obstructed” for a number of years – but said any decision must be based on the potential for it to be used as if it were fully accessible.

“Before the authority can make a Public Path Extinguishment Order it must be satisfied that the path in question is not needed for public use. “In this particular case, members of the committee may consider that the application route is not needed because there are suitable – and possibly better – alternative routes provided by Cobbett Road and Attwood Road, both of which provide access to Cannock Road. This may be particularly the case when there are very few destinations where the application route would provide a more convenient or shorter route. “Members of the committee may, however, consider that it is preferrable to have a traffic free pedestrian route between Cobbett Road and Cannock Road, in which case the application route might be considered to be needed.” Lichfield District Council report

No local objections to the proposed closure of the route have been received, but the Ramblers and the Peak and Northern Footpath Society have said they would object to any such decision.

The report said there were considerations to be made over the suitability of the footpath were it to be retained.

“Given the location of the application route, it is likely that if opened up it would be enclosed on both sides by high security fencing, without the benefit of street lighting, or any escape routes for users should they feel vulnerable or threatened. “It would not necessarily be a pleasant path to use and it would not be unreasonable to conclude that it is unlikely that it would receive any substantial amount of use. “This is especially so when both Attwood Road and Cobbett Road provide better, more open and in many instances more convenient alternative routes.” Lichfield District Council report