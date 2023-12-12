The headteacher of a Lichfield school has confirmed she will step down from her role.

Jane Rutherford will leave her post at King Edward VI School at the end of the academic year.

She has been headteacher for ten years, having previously spent six years as deputy head.

In a letter to parents, she said:

“I am privileged to have worked with such great staff and students – all of our current plans and development will continue to take place, including planning for the following academic year. “However, at the end of August, after over 30 years in teaching it is time for me to explore life beyond school.” Jane Rutherford

Interviews for a replacement headteacher are expected to take place in the New Year.

The current post-holder said she was confident the transition to a new leadership would be a smooth one.

“We have an incredibly strong governing body with a wide range of skills. I am confident that they will appoint the right person to take the school forward and they will keep parents informed once an appointment has been made. “The governors have taken a proactive approach to the recruitment process to ensure that there can be an effective transition. “All the staff at King Edward VI School do such an important job every day in supporting our school of over 1,600 students. I firmly believe that no one person is more important than anyone else – all staff roles in school are crucial.” Jane Rutherford