Lichfield City will return to action when they face a midweek clash with Wolverhampton Sporting in the Walsall Senior Cup.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Ivor Green’s men will begin their latest cup campaign in the second round.

Lichfield were knocked out at this stage of the competition last year in a 3-2 home defeat to Tividale.

The visitors tomorrow (13th December) currently sit 17th in the division below City and lost their previous game 3-2 to Sutton United.

Lichfield will be hoping to recover quickly from last week’s defeat to Rushall Olympic in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions. Under 16s go free with a paying adult.