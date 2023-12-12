Lichfield’s MP has received his knighthood in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir Michael Fabricant was given the honour by His Majesty the King yesterday (12th December).

The Conservative MP said:

“This is an honour for Lichfield rather than merely for me.

“I was so pleased that it was His Majesty the King who invested me today. After he knighted me with his sword as I knelt before him, among other matters, we discussed Lichfield and the National Memorial Arboretum.

“It is a day I shall always remember.”

Sir Michael Fabricant