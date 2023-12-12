Sir Michael Fabricant with his knighthood at Windsor Castle
Sir Michael Fabricant with his knighthood at Windsor Castle

Lichfield’s MP has received his knighthood in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir Michael Fabricant was given the honour by His Majesty the King yesterday (12th December).

The Conservative MP said:

“This is an honour for Lichfield rather than merely for me.

“I was so pleased that it was His Majesty the King who invested me today. After he knighted me with his sword as I knelt before him, among other matters, we discussed Lichfield and the National Memorial Arboretum.

“It is a day I shall always remember.”

Sir Michael Fabricant

The knighthood was for political and public service and for service for exports resulting from his work before he became an MP.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike
2 hours ago

Perhaps he might remember where Lichfield is

7
-1