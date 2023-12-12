Lichfield returned to winning ways at Cooke Fields with a victory over Sutton Coldfield in challenging conditions.

The visitors had clearly improved from the meeting between the two sides earlier in the season – and they came away with points from their first foray into the home 22.

Spreading the ball to midfield, Sutton breached the Lichfield defence and with quick ball from the ensuing ruck, fly half Matt Smith scored in the corner. The conversion attempt had no chance of success into the teeth of the blustery conditions.

Much of the play for the next 20 minutes took place in the middle section of the pitch and the chances of further scores were consequently few. However, the hosts then had a better patch, which resulted in two tries.

After pounding the line with a mixture of forward drives and width from the backs, a successful off load close to the line resulted in Dylan Whittington flopping over the whitewash for his first senior try.

The second try also came from short range and Ditch Burton, later to go off with a bad back, was an unstoppable force from his side’s advancing scrum. Adam Spinner converted both.

Unfortunately, Lichfield did not build on this momentum and Sutton finished the half with a second try for Smith, who was in perfect position to accept an inside pass from Nathan Burchell after he had escaped down the right flank. Henry Nevitt’s beautifully judged conversion brought the half time score to 14-12.

The omens did not look too good for the hosts as the visitors started the second half even more brightly. Nevitt missed a straight penalty – not necessarily easy – from less than 30 metres. But he redeemed himself with the next score as he made the next penalty count.

Going behind did spark a response from stand-in skipper Spinner and his side. Sutton started to fall off a few tackles and gave away some cheap penalties allowing Lichfield a penalty 30 metres out, with Spinner opting to kick – a decision which proved to be the right one.

The hosts were then awarded a further penalty for another illegal tackle in similar territory and this time Lichfield went to the corner. More pressure on the visiting line eventually allowed Kieran Higgins powered over by the posts for his first senior try. The captain converted to secure victory.

Next weekend sees Lichfield travel to Tamworth.

Elsewhere, the Myrtle Greens’ thirds won at home against Staffordshire, but the Colts lost out to Newport.