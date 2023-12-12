A new road safety campaign is reminding drivers in Lichfield about the need to stop for school crossing patrols.

Staffordshire County Council said the initiative would highlight the need for drivers to “stop for the lollipop”.

New signs are now being rolled out at crossings, including one at King Edward VI School in Lichfield.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our school crossing patrols provide an important service in our communities and our lollipop ladies and gentlemen do a brilliant job in helping to keep children safe. “While the vast majority of Staffordshire drivers are courteous and do stop for our patrols, sadly we do see incidents where drivers do not stop. This not only puts children’s lives in danger but it is also a criminal offence. “The signs have been placed around the county near to schools and patrol sites and we hope that they will raise awareness of the need to stop. “The signs will be moved periodically to different areas during the campaign.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

The campaign also coincides with the 70th anniversary of the school crossing patrol service, which was created in 1953.