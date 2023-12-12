Organisations in Burntwood are being invited to apply for funding from a small grants scheme.

The Better Burntwood initiative is run by Burntwood Town Council and offers up to £500 for activities supporting the local community.

Almost £4,000 has been distributed since April, with beneficiaries including Burntwood Dragons and Phoenix FC, Pathway Project, Fun Club Hub, Burntwood Lions, Platinum Boxing, Burntwood Breast Care and Chase Terrace Academy.

Organisations can find out more about applying to the fund at www.burntwood-tc.gov.uk.