Plans to build new electric vehicle charging points at a Lichfield garage have been approved.

The changes will see the existing plant room and jet washes at the Esso station on Eastern Avenue demolished.

In their place will be a new jet wash bay, chargers and canopy.

Motor Fuel Group (MFG), the largest independent forecourt operator in the country, said the move was part of wider plans enhance the network for drivers of electric vehicles.

In a statement supporting the application, MFG said:

“We are looking to roll-out an extensive supply of electric vehicle charging facilities at existing and new service stations across the UK to diversify their existing offer, with the aspiration to make it as easy to charge your vehicle as re-fuelling with petrol or diesel. “The aspiration of Motor Fuel Group is to provide access to convenient and affordable charging, regardless of where the driver lives.” Planning statement

The development in Lichfield would see the introduction of eight charging points and the relocation of the existing air and water unit.

“The proposals would contribute positively to the existing charging network to the benefit of those utilising the strategic highway network surrounding the application site. “They will enhance the existing offer at the service station, without compromising the efficient operation of the facility.” Planning statement

Full details are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.