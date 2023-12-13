Fundraising efforts as part of Burntwood RUFC’s 50th anniversary celebrations have seen more than £1,600 donated to charity.

The CCE Sportsway side were raising money for children’s rugby charity Wooden Spoon.

During the season the fundraising total was built up from sales of merchandise plus contributions from the weekly tote.

The end of the season also saw two events – a sponsored walk and a race between the junior section and a Chasewater Railway train – help achieve the £1,638.25 total.

The cheque was handed over by Burntwood’s president, Rob Forsyth, and the charity’s Staffordshire chairman, Trevor Jenkins.

The coming season will see the club’s fundraising efforts go towards the St Giles Hospice March of the Elephants project.