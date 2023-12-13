A local Liberal Democrat councillor has criticised Lichfield’s MP for voting against a compensation scheme for swimmers who get sick from sewage.

The amendment to a bill before parliament, tabled by Lib Dem MP Tim Farron, came after a report found almost 2,000 people had become unwell due to suspected sewage pollution over the last year.

But it was voted down in the House of Commons by MPs, including Lichfield’s Michael Fabricant.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Lichfield District Council, said:

“It’s shameful that Michael Fabricant and this Conservative government have once again put water companies’ profits before people’s health. “It is a complete slap in the face to all those in our area who expect their MP to stand up and fight for them, instead of for massive companies who have dumped filthy sewage into our rivers and lakes. “It is a sad state of affairs when swimmers are falling seriously sick from sewage while water company bosses trouser millions in bonuses. “The Liberal Democrats have exposed the sewage scandal and will continue to hold these polluting firms to account even if Michael Fabricant refuses to.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

The Conservative MP said he had not backed the amendment as it did not have the support of key agencies.

“The Lib Dem amendment would have resulted in sewage backing up out of people’s toilets in their homes and raw sewage in the streets. “That is why it did not have the support of health authorities or the Environment Agency.” Sir Michael Fabricant