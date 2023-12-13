People will be given extra chances to bag a pre-Christmas bargain with additional markets taking place in Lichfield.

Market Square will host stalls on 20th and 21st December, Lichfield City Council has confirmed.

Weekly general markets will also continue on all Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays apart from Boxing Day.

Councillor James Blackman, chair of Lichfield City Council’s market working group, said:

“Having these extra markets supports our traders and local economy in the run up to Christmas and is the perfect opportunity to shop locally.” Cllr James Blackman, Lichfield City Council

Next year will also see a Producers’ Market held on the first Sunday in February, while the Vegan Market will return on 21st January.