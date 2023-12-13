A silent disco is coming to Lichfield city centre.

Lichfield Arts will host the event at Lichfield Guildhall on 5th January.

A family friendly silent disco will take place from 5pm to 7pm, followed by and adult version from 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said:

“If you’re looking for something amazing, fun and that little bit different to close the holiday season, join us at our Fuse Silent Disco. “We are encouraging everyone to dress up and bring your glowsticks . “You’ll be provided with a headset that enables you to choose from four channels of music.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

There will also be activities, a licensed bar and glow sticks on sale.

Tickets for the family disco are £10 adults, £6 under 18s and £30 for a family of two adults and up to three children.

Admission to the adult silent disco is £12.

For booking details visit the Lichfield Arts website.