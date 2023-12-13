A festive event at the National Memorial Arboretum has welcomed visitors after flooding had forced some dates to be cancelled.

The Illuminated Arboretum was forced to delay its opening due to the weather.

But the attraction has now opened for visitors to explore a mile of light, colour and sound displays.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming visitors to Illuminated Arboretum – a stunning winter light trail, packed with spectacular new light and sound installations. “Appealing to all members of the family with its fun hands-on elements, immersive spaces and areas for personal reflection, Illuminated Arboretum is a magical opportunity to experience the arboretum at night, to get into the festive spirit with your family and friends and to remember those who have served and sacrificed for the nation in a truly unique way.” Neill Martin-Hoare, National Memorial Arboretum

This year’s event will also give visitors the chance to explore three new community art installations as part of the Guiding Lights project, including a display paying tribute to the Windrush Generation.

Illuminated Arboretum runs until 23rd December. Tickets cost £24 per adult and £14 for children, with under 5s and carers free. For more details visit the National Memorial Arboretum website.