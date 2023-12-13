The outgoing chair of Lichfield District Council has been criticised for failing to stand down while he was under investigation for a code of conduct breach.

Cllr Derick Cross left the post at a meeting yesterday (12th December) after he was found to have told a female local authority officer she should be put across his knee.

But the now independent member had remained in the chair after the initial investigation began.

His actions were criticised by Cllr Mike Wilcox, who represents the same Alrewas and Fradley ward as Cllr Cross.

But after being prevented from completing a statement on Cllr Cross’ conduct at the council meeting, Cllr Wilcox has now told Lichfield Live what he intended to say.

“I do not take any satisfaction in making the following statement, but I feel it necessary to speak out now as I do bear some responsibility as it was myself who nominated Cllr Cross to be our chair of council back in May of this year. “I along with my fellow ward councillor were extremely disappointed when it became known that you [Cllr Cross] were under investigation in relation to an alleged breach of the member code of conduct. “I, along with many colleagues, expected at that stage that you would have taken the decision to step back from public duties pending the outcome of the investigation, which would have allowed your deputy to continue in your absence. “I was horrified that you did not think this was the right course of action which would have importantly protected the office of chair and reduced the potential damage and reputation of this council – you are only now standing down because you have been told to. “It seemed to many of us that in not taking this action you did not realise the seriousness of the matter and the potential consequences if the case was found to be proven against you. “Continuing to represent this district while under investigation was a total lack of sensitivity and judgment on your part. “All of us, as elected representatives, are expected to act with selflessness and always act in the public interest and be accountable to our public for our decisions and actions. I am sorry to say you have not acted in this way or even considered taking the right action until now. “Your behaviour has fallen short of what is expected of an elected representative and public servant. “There is no place in this council for any type of behaviour to anyone, be that member or officer, that is judged to be inappropriate, and we should whenever it occurs call it out and use the powers we have at our disposal to ensure it doesn’t happen again. “Always in these situations there is an innocent party to whom we must do all we can to support in the coming months and demonstrate our duty of care. “We must send out a clear message that we should not and do not condone any bad behaviour in this council by anyone regardless of their position.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

“Humiliated and denigrated me”

Cllr Wilcox, cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, had been prevented from completing his speech on Cllr Cross in full in the council chamber after an intervention from the new chair, Cllr Ann Hughes, following advice from a senior officer.

It came after the outgoing chair had fired a shot across the bows of councillors and an officer for allowing the details of his code of conduct breach to become public.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to you all for any embarrassment my incident may have caused you with all the unnecessary – but deliberate – publicity from Lichfield District Council. “I’m sure you are all aware of the situation, but I want to confirm that the expression spoken was not intended to be insulting, derogatory, disrespectful or offensive in any way – the expression was widely used in public, in film and on TV. “Lichfield District Council has humiliated and denigrated me. The incident and the publicity generated by the council officer’s press release and information supplied to the media by other council members has resulted in bad publicity for the council and humiliation for me and my family.” Cllr Derick Cross, Lichfield District Council

In a fiery exchange, Cllr Cross had continued to speak despite objections being raised by Cllr Sue Woodward, with the outgoing chair continue to speak as she raised a point of order.

The Labour group leader said:

“You’re making comments about officers that they are unable to respond to. That is totally inappropriate and unfair. “Making the excuse that the expression you used – which I thought was highly offensive and inappropriate – was used elsewhere does not exonerate you from the fact you used that comment.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council