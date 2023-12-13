A new strategy has been unveiled by Staffordshire County Council to set out how it will support wildlife and enhance the natural environment.

The Natural Environment Strategy looks to enhance nature recovery on land owned by the authority and outline ways in which it can act as a champion on the issue.

Initiatives include ensuring all 1,404 hectares of council land designated as Sites of Special Scientific Interest are on track to reach favourable condition, managing 30% of council land for biodiversity by 2030, transforming roadside verges into wildlife havens and expanding woodland for carbon storage and flood protection.

The county council also plans to develop species recovery measures for its land by April 2025, including continuing with projects to restore and conserve native crayfish, adder, nightjar and rare insects.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said:

“Staffordshire is a stunning rural county but, like much of the UK, nature is under pressure here too. We must act now to help nature recover. “That is why we have developed this Natural Environment Strategy, which sets out the actions we will take in the coming years to care for nature on our land and through our activities. “This will form part of wider efforts across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, which will be identified through the local nature recovery strategy we are leading with our partners and stakeholders. “By helping nature, we are also helping ourselves. Nature provides important goods and services that support our wellbeing and quality of life. “From the insects that pollinate our food crops, to trees storing carbon, nature is essential to us.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

The draft strategy will be reviewed by the county council’s overview and scrutiny committee today (13th December). It will then be put before cabinet members for further consideration on 17th January.