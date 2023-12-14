Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded of changes to bin collection dates over the Christmas and New Year period.

As well as alternative days, Lichfield District Council said some recycling collections could take place by separate crews at different times of the day.

The changes will mean:

Due collection day Actual collection day Monday 25th December Saturday 23rd December Tuesday 26th December Wednesday 27th December Wednesday 27th December Thursday 28th December Thursday 28th December Friday 29th December Friday 29th December Saturday 30th December Monday 1st January Tuesday 2nd January Tuesday 2nd January Wednesday 3rd January Wednesday 3rd January Thursday 4th January Thursday 4th January Friday 5th January Friday 5th January Saturday 6th January

Collection days will return to normal on 8th January.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, said:

“Tags are being attached to residents’ bins to confirm the collection changes. “On behalf of the waste and recycling team, I would like to wish all residents a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council