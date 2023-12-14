Bins

Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded of changes to bin collection dates over the Christmas and New Year period.

As well as alternative days, Lichfield District Council said some recycling collections could take place by separate crews at different times of the day.

The changes will mean:

Due collection dayActual collection day
Monday 25th DecemberSaturday 23rd December
Tuesday 26th DecemberWednesday 27th December
Wednesday 27th DecemberThursday 28th December
Thursday 28th DecemberFriday 29th December
Friday 29th DecemberSaturday 30th December
Monday 1st January Tuesday 2nd January
Tuesday 2nd JanuaryWednesday 3rd January
Wednesday 3rd JanuaryThursday 4th January
Thursday 4th JanuaryFriday 5th January
Friday 5th JanuarySaturday 6th January

Collection days will return to normal on 8th January. 

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology and climate change, said:

“Tags are being attached to residents’ bins to confirm the collection changes. 

“On behalf of the waste and recycling team, I would like to wish all residents a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

