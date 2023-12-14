Fire crews in Staffordshire will be able to call on two new vehicles to help them tackle blazes following a £1.3million investment.

The new aerial ladder platforms (ALP) will be used from February and allow crews to tackle fires from above and help with rescues from taller buildings.

They will replace existing vehicles that have been in use for around 20 years.

The new ALPs have been built by specialist manufacturer Angloco. They extend to 32 metres with the cages able to hold five firefighters rather than three with the current platforms being used by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber said:

“I am delighted that we have invested in this important equipment, which is part of the programme to update the service’s fleet with vehicles incorporating the latest technology. “To maintain a modern fire and rescue service, it is important that we provide fit-for-purpose, 21st century operational equipment to support our firefighters in the delivery of excellent services to the communities we serve.” Chief Fire Officer Rob Barber

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“These new aerial ladder platforms are a significant investment in the future of our fire and rescue service, and will help to ensure the safety of our firefighters and the communities of Staffordshire.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams