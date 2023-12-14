A car park serving Lichfield District Council will be opened up for public use from this weekend.

The Frog Lane facility will provide 58 spaces throughout the week from Saturday (16th December).

A temporary extension being created on the former Tempest Ford site will create 75 additional bays for use by the public at weekends.

Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet Member for high streets and the visitor economy, Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, said:

“With so much to attract visitors to the city, the pubs, restaurants, heritage buildings and shops, we want to make parking as easy and convenient for people as possible. “This includes providing additional car parking spaces and making the multi storey car park free to use over the next two weekends which we hope will help visitors enjoy the city centre.” Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall, Lichfield District Council

The spaces being opened up for public use at District Council House are being designed to help with capacity ahead of the demolition of the Birmingham Road multi-storey early next year.