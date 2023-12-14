A military band will be performing Christmas hits at the National Memorial Arboretum this week.

The Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, Warwickshire, will be at the Alrewas centre for remembrance from 11am to 2.30pm on Saturday (16th December).

A spokesperson said:

“Visitors can enjoy listening to Christmas classics during their performance at the arboretum.” National Memorial Arboretum spokesperson

People visiting the arboretum between 15th and 17th December are also able to listen to a free talk about the Christmas Truce Memorial at 2.30pm in the Millennium Chapel.