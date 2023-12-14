A councillor who proposed a motion urging Lichfield District Council to increase the supply of affordable housing says he is “very pleased” it was passed.

Cllr Colin Ball, Labour representative for Curborough ward, had also used highlighted the highlights the need for a review of the Local Housing Allowance (LHA).

His motion, seconded by Cllr Sue Woodward, said that rapidly increasing rents and mortgage rates coupled with a shortage of affordable housing at social rents locally had created financial pressures facing residents “much worse”.

It was passed with support from councillors across the chamber at a meeting earlier this week.

Cllr Ball said:

“I am very pleased that we were able to pass this motion – and that I was able to persuade the Tory councillors and independents to support it so that we secured full cross-party support on a very important policy issue for our district. “I knew that I would have LibDem support before the meeting, but was not sure whether the Conservatives would support the motion. “These proposals which will push the Chancellor to unfreeze the Local Housing Allowance immediately, look at ways that we can increase the supply of affordable housing before we have a new Local Plan in place, and work with partners to introduce the Joseph Rowntree Foundation Living Rent across our district will help, in time, to deliver genuinely affordable housing for the many who need this across our district.” Cllr Colin Ball, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Woodward added:

“Passing this motion shows that things have definitely changed at Lichfield District Council. The Conservatives now know that they no longer can have everything their own way. “I look forward to what other major policy changes we can bring forward for action next year and throughout this council’s term until 2027.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council