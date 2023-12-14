The new chair of Lichfield District Council said the appointment had come as a surprise to everyone – herself included.

Cllr Ann Hughes took up the role following the resignation of Cllr Derick Cross in the wake of him being found to have breached the code of conduct following comments to a female officer suggesting she should be put over his knee.

A vote at a meeting of the council earlier this week saw the Labour representative for Stowe ward given the cicic chains ahead of Cllr Richard Holland, who had served as vice-chair under Cllr Cross.

Cllr Hughes said her appointment had not been expected.

“This is a surprise to everyone as well as myself. “I can reassure everyone that I’m very conscious of the honour and responsibilities of chairing Lichfield District Council. I have some experience of being chair of a nearby parish council and this has made me much less sceptical on the value of the ceremonial or representative role of a chair of a council. “As my colleagues know, I love a good argument – but I’ll be happy now to listen rather than join in.” Cllr Ann Hughes, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Hughes, who is also currently Mayor of Lichfield, was nominated by Cllr Sue Woodward.

The Labour group leader said her colleague had already demonstrated her suitability to take on the chair.

“Cllr Hughes takes a ‘can do’ attitude, roles up her sleeves and gets on with work. “She has already made an impact as Mayor of Lichfield. She cancelled the Mayoress at Home afternoon tea in order to develop school uniform bank – it was an example of looking outwards to community rather than inwards. As a result, 250 children were supported in this area.” “We all know her to be a very capable, principled, perceptive and conscientious person.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Hughes willcontinue to support the former chair’s commitment to Alzheimer’s and dementia charities.