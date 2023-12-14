Magic and illusion will take centre stage when a show comes to the Lichfield Garrick next year.

Britain’s Got Talent Winner Richard Jones and TV stars Matricks Illusion will bring their Masters of Deception tour to the city on 31st August 2024.

A spokesperson said:

“Richard Jones is the only magician to have ever won Britain’s Got Talent and combines his training from 12 years in the British Army and expert knowledge of deception to bring the very best in cutting edge magic and psychological illusion. “He’ll be joined by Matricks Illusion who bring their unique and innovative style to the stage as they combine elements of danger, comedy and charm to create a truly mesmerising experience.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are on sale now, priced from £27. For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.