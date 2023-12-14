A Yoxall butchers will take centre stage in a festive cookery programme.

The Hairy Bikers – Coming Home for Christmas – will air on BBC 2 at 9pm on 19th December.

The show centres on the search by Dave Myers and Is King for high quality ingredients for the recipe.

Among the locations visited is Paul Shum Family Butchers at Windmill Farm in Yoxall – a location regularly visited by Hairy Biker Dave – for local dry-aged beef.

Butcher Paul said:

“We are absolutely delighted to be part of the programme. We are huge fans of the Hairy Bikers’ style -it’s no-nonsense cooking using the finest ingredients, which is exactly our ethos.” Paul Shum