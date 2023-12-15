Burntwood will look to go into the Christmas break with a victory as they head for Spartans.

The CCE Sportsway side suffered a defeat at the hands of Newcastle last time out and will be desperate to wrap up 2023 with a win.

They currently sit fifth in the table, four points behind the side who beat them last time out and three points in front of sixth placed Kidderminster.

Hosts Spartans meanwhile sit tenth in the table.

Kick-off tomorrow (16th December) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, Burntwood’s second XV welcome Newcastle 3rds to The CCE Sportsway.