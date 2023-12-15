Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an assault outside a Lichfield pub.

The incident happened on Market Street at 4am on 14th October.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. Thankfully, his injuries were neither life-threatening nor life-changing. “If you have any information about the assault or you recognise the man pictured or have any dashcam footage, please contact us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting incident 102 of 14th October.