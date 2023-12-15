Chasetown will look to make it three straight wins in all competitions when they travel to Leek Town this weekend.

The Scholars have beat Witton Albion in their first game back at The Scholars Ground following redevelopment work, before following that up with a 3-0 triumph over Hanley Town in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

But Mark Swann’s men were without a fixture last weekend so will be hoping to pick up where they left of when they travel to Leek tomorrow (16th December).

Chasetown currently sit tenth in the table but will have a tough test on their hands against the league leaders who have won seven of their home fixtures so far this season.

Kick-off at Leek Town is at 3pm.