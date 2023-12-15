A community fund which supports local good causes has presented Lichfield District Council with a special award.

At its Christmas grant giveaway, We Love Lichfield confirmed the local authority as the recipient of its 2023 Community Champion Award.

The accolade came for the work the council does to support charity and voluntary groups throughout the year, as well as the money raised through the Community Lottery.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’d like to thank We Love Lichfield for recognising the approach that Lichfield District Council takes to supporting the voluntary sector. “Every single volunteer, and voluntary organisation, has a magical, multiplying effect on each pound we invest in our communities – and I’m grateful to know many of these wonderful groups who do so much good in our district. “It was an absolute honour to receive the award on behalf of the council and its residents. “Whether it’s through our small grants scheme, our Community Lottery or our Voluntary and Community Grants Scheme, voluntary organisations have a range of ways of accessing funding for their work.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council